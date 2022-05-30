FCT, Abuja - On Monday, May 30, the All Progressives Congress (APC) finally began screening its presidential aspirants.

The screening panel is headed by a former national chairman of the ruling party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

Odigie-Oyegun led panel screens APC presidential aspirants. Photo credit: @APCPresConv22

Legit.ng earlier reported that the ruling party listed 23 presidential aspirants who will be screened ahead of the primary.

Here is the list of those who were screened on Monday:

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, former Minister of state for education

Abubakar Badaru, Jigawa state governor

Uji Kennedy Ohanenye (only female aspirant)

Pastor Tunde Bakare

Senator Robert Ajayi Borroffice

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Dave Umahi, Ebonyi state governor

Senator Ibikunle Amosun, former governor of Ogun state

Felix Nicholas

Ken Nnamani

Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation

Sani Yerima, former governor of Zamfara state

Those to be screened on Tuesday:

Dimeji Bankole

Kayode Fayemi

Godswill Akpabio

Yemi Osinbajo

Rochas Okorocha

Yahaya Bello

Tein Jack-Rich

Christopher Onu

Ahmad Lawan

Ben Ayade

Ikeobasi Mokelu

What I will do if asked to step down, Ohanenye

Speaking at the screening venue, Ohanenye told journalists that she would step down if the party asked her to do so as long as her economic blueprint will be executed, Vanguard reported.

“I will never see it as a problem to my party because I am going to respect them. I am going to do whatever it takes to promote my party and make them relax so that they can make a better decision.

“So, if their decision is to ask me to step down, I will not have choice than to step down so long as they can take over my blueprint," she said.

Pastor Bakare speaks after screening

Also speaking, Pastor Bakare expressed confidence in the ability of the screening committee to come up with a credible report.

The respected cleric said he won’t challenge the authority of the party if he was asked to step down for the party to come up with a consensus arrangement, adding that the party is supreme, ThisDay also reported.

“The party supremacy is the utmost essence. You cannot force your way through a party’s structure. The party has the final say. And when we get to that bridge, we will know how to cross it.

"The screening exercise is to check who is guilty and who is not. And it depends on the people who is doing the screening. By God’s grace, we have complied with everything demanded for. We have supplied every information.

"And every information given is accurate and there is no miscommunication anywhere. Therefore, we will listen to what they have to say to us. And we trust God for accurate answers and deserving answers to all questions," he added.

APC screening panel asked to disqualify Tinubu over alleged questionable educational qualifications

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC presidential screening committee was asked to disqualify Tinubu over “questionable educational qualifications”.

In a letter dated May 17, 2022, one Sagir Mai Iyali, who identified himself as an APC member from Kano state, asked the party to disqualify the former Lagos governor over alleged false documents the latter tendered to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 1998.

Iyali also alleged that Tinubu's age is not known, adding that obscurity surrounding the presidential hopeful could jeopardise the party’s chances at the polls.

