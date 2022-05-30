2023: List of APC Presidential Aspirants Screened So Far
FCT, Abuja - On Monday, May 30, the All Progressives Congress (APC) finally began screening its presidential aspirants.
The screening panel is headed by a former national chairman of the ruling party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.
Legit.ng earlier reported that the ruling party listed 23 presidential aspirants who will be screened ahead of the primary.
Here is the list of those who were screened on Monday:
- Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, former Minister of state for education
- Abubakar Badaru, Jigawa state governor
- Uji Kennedy Ohanenye (only female aspirant)
- Pastor Tunde Bakare
- Senator Robert Ajayi Borroffice
- Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
- Dave Umahi, Ebonyi state governor
- Senator Ibikunle Amosun, former governor of Ogun state
- Felix Nicholas
- Ken Nnamani
- Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation
- Sani Yerima, former governor of Zamfara state
Those to be screened on Tuesday:
- Dimeji Bankole
- Kayode Fayemi
- Godswill Akpabio
- Yemi Osinbajo
- Rochas Okorocha
- Yahaya Bello
- Tein Jack-Rich
- Christopher Onu
- Ahmad Lawan
- Ben Ayade
- Ikeobasi Mokelu
What I will do if asked to step down, Ohanenye
Speaking at the screening venue, Ohanenye told journalists that she would step down if the party asked her to do so as long as her economic blueprint will be executed, Vanguard reported.
“I will never see it as a problem to my party because I am going to respect them. I am going to do whatever it takes to promote my party and make them relax so that they can make a better decision.
“So, if their decision is to ask me to step down, I will not have choice than to step down so long as they can take over my blueprint," she said.
Pastor Bakare speaks after screening
Also speaking, Pastor Bakare expressed confidence in the ability of the screening committee to come up with a credible report.
The respected cleric said he won’t challenge the authority of the party if he was asked to step down for the party to come up with a consensus arrangement, adding that the party is supreme, ThisDay also reported.
“The party supremacy is the utmost essence. You cannot force your way through a party’s structure. The party has the final say. And when we get to that bridge, we will know how to cross it.
"The screening exercise is to check who is guilty and who is not. And it depends on the people who is doing the screening. By God’s grace, we have complied with everything demanded for. We have supplied every information.
"And every information given is accurate and there is no miscommunication anywhere. Therefore, we will listen to what they have to say to us. And we trust God for accurate answers and deserving answers to all questions," he added.
APC screening panel asked to disqualify Tinubu over alleged questionable educational qualifications
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC presidential screening committee was asked to disqualify Tinubu over “questionable educational qualifications”.
In a letter dated May 17, 2022, one Sagir Mai Iyali, who identified himself as an APC member from Kano state, asked the party to disqualify the former Lagos governor over alleged false documents the latter tendered to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 1998.
Iyali also alleged that Tinubu's age is not known, adding that obscurity surrounding the presidential hopeful could jeopardise the party’s chances at the polls.
