Festus Keyamo has reacted to calls for his resignation as minister after he was appointed the APC's campaign council spokesman

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) released a statement in Sunday, August 14, that he will not resign

Keyamo noted that he has not violated any sectio of the Nigerian constitution and that the call for his resignation is from opposition parties

The minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to calls for his resignation over alleged violation of a section of the Nigerian constitution following his appointment as the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement on Sunday, August 14, Keyamo who noted that the call for his resignation from the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) said it is actually the work of opposition parties, although in the guise of a civil society organisation, The Cable reports.

Keyamo said he has not violated any aspect of Nigeria's constitution (Photo: @fkeyamo)

Source: Twitter

The minister stated clearly that by his appointment, he has not violated any section of the constitution and will, therefore, not resign.

Keyamo also described the move from the TMG as a move to deny him of his fundamental human right to freedom of association.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“I am a full member of my party, the APC, and I am entitled to participate in party activities. My dues to my party is deducted every month from my meagre salary and sent to the party,” he said.

“Being a director in a campaign council is like every other party activity. They want to deny me my fundamental human right to freedom of association because I am a minister.

“Thirdly, there is no conflict of interests. I fail to see any. Am I using public resources to campaign? Not at all. We have an APC campaign office and I have my well-furnished private chambers, better equipped than my minister’s office.

“Even the car I use to media interviews is not a ministry car. Since I became a minister, the ministry has not provided a single car for my personal use. I have been sacrificing for the nation with my personal cars and resources...

“Fiftly, what does the law say? Section 84 of the Electoral Act clearly states that political appointees are to resign if they are to contest for any party position or any public office. No mention was made of ad hoc appointments for party activities. So, strictly speaking, no law is being violated here..."

Flashback: How Festus Keyamo sued Lagos state Assembly for clearing Bola Tinubu of forgery

Meanwhile, Keyamo, in 1999, sued the Lagos State House of Assembly for clearing then Governor Bola Tinubu of allegations of certificate forgery and perjury.

Keyamo, who is now the spokesman for the Tinubu Campaign Organisation ahead of the 2023 general elections, had in the case with suit number ID/639M/99, dragged all 41 members of the House before Justice C.O Segun of the Lagos State High Court.

He had argued that the court should determine that only the chief judge could investigate Tinubu for certificate forgery.

Source: Legit.ng