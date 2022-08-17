The Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi has better plans for Nigeria and he really cannot wait to get hold of power and change the narrative

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the former governor of Anambra state has shared important plans he has for Nigeria and when it would kick-off

Meanwhile, the presidential hopeful visited the African shrine today Wednesday, August 17, and had a conversation with Femi Kuti amid reports his support group planned on burning down the shrine over his earlier comment on Obi's candidacy

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has reiterated that he will reduce insecurity and poverty if he emerges the winner of the 2023 presidential election to rule Nigeria, Vanguard reports.

The former Anambra governor disclosed that he expects to accomplish this by using job creation and reformative investments as mechanisms.

He also said he will shift the nation’s economy from consumptive to productive mode.

Peter Obi has vowed to tackle insecurity and reduce poverty if he wins in 2023. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obi reveals what he will do for Nigeria

Obi revealed these in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter page on Thursday following a summit his party organised with Nigerian youths.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He tweeted,

“After we win the 2023 elections, we intend to use the instruments of job creation and regenerative investments to drastically reduce the high incidence of insecurity and poverty, while moving the economy from the consumptive to the productive mode.

“Undoubtedly, the greatest challenge we face beyond bad leadership, is lack of elite consensus. But, let us not forget Dante Alighieri‘s admonition, that ‘The hottest places in hell are reserved for those who, in times of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality.’”

Obi urges Nigerians to vote wisely

Obi also noted that history is germane in decision-making, saying that the division of Nigeria must be prevented by making the right decision at the polls.

He also said criminality surrounding oil subsidy will be terminated if he becomes president.

Obi added:

“History must serve as a tool in our decision-making. The implosion of Nigeria has long been forecasted. Year 2023 could be a tipping point in the annals of our history. But that must not happen, even as the options before the electorate seem stark.

“Going forward, we must look for ways to move Nigeria beyond oil. We must end this criminality called ‘oil subsidy.’ Nigeria today is vastly polarised and wrecked by divisions that run deep along religious, ethnic and regional lines.”

The former governor who has been widely criticised for lacking structures to help him win the election said:

“Finally, our structure is everyone seated in this hall today! Yes, we have structure, and we are ready to move mountains to save Nigeria.”

Political analyst predicts winner of 2023 presidential election

Meanwhile, popular political commentator, Deji Adeyanju, has predicted APC flag bearer, Tinubu, to emerge the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Adeyanju, in a Twitter post sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, August 12, said the current division in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hand Tinubu the victory.

According to the convener of Concerned Nigeria, the PDP has been divided into four, which will affect the party's chances.

Source: Legit.ng