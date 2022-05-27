Former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, has joined the Labour Party few days after dumping the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, saying the party was the right platform that aligned with his aspiration.

According to him, I have chosen a route that I consider to be in line with our aspirations and my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production.

Obi, who is seeking to succeed the President Muhammadu Buhari after the expiration of his regime in 2023, disclosed this in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Friday.

He wrote, “I thank all Nigerians, especially our youths who have joined me in the mission of taking back and reuniting Nigeria. This project is yours and for the future of your children. I am just a facilitator.

“Since I resigned from the PDP because of issues that are at variance with my persona and principles, I have consulted widely with various parties and personalities to ensure we do not complicate the route to our desired destination.

“For me, the process of achieving our goal is as fundamental as what one will do thereafter.

“Therefore, I have chosen a route that I consider to be in line with our aspirations and my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production; and that is the Labour Party which is synonymous with the people, workers, development, production, securing and uniting Nigerians as one family.

