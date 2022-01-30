Senator Nicholas Tofowomo has strongly dismissed the speculations that he is planning to join the ruling APC

The PDP lawmaker representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly said he would rather quit politics than defect to APC

Tofowomo said the APC has failed Nigerians, adding that the ruling party has ruined the country's economy

Ondo state - Nicholas Tofowomo, the senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, says he has no plan to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Punch reported that Tofowomo, a member of the PDP, said he would rather quit politics permanently than join the ruling party.

Senator Nicholas Tofowomo (PDP/Ondo South) said he would rather quit politics than defect to the APC. Photo credit: Sen Nicholas Tofowomo

He also declared that the APC has failed the people in its governance of the country.

Legit.ng gathers that the senator stated this at the training and empowerment for the youths in the southern senatorial district of the state on Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Tofowomo said since the inception of the APC administration in 2015, it had been woes and sad tales of events for Nigerians.

His words:

“Armed robbery and banditry are now an integral part of Nigeria. Nobody is safe, it is as bad as that. So, APC has failed the nation. The APC doesn’t have an agenda.

“Rather than going to APC, I’ll leave politics because APC is a dead party in Nigeria. They have wrecked the economy of this country. So, it is over my dead body, I can never decamp.

“For me, it’s PDP in the morning, afternoon, and at night. And if I leave PDP, I’m going back home. If you look at APC, it has ruined Nigeria’s economy, they have scored zero in that aspect."

Former Kano anti-graft agency boss Rimin-Gado dumps APC, defects to PDP

Barrister Muhyi Rimin-Gado, the suspended chairman of Kano State Public Complain and Anti-Corruption Commission, has defected to the People Democratic Party (PDP).

Rimin-Gado said he has submitted online application to join the opposition party while he is expected to formally register at his ward in Rimingado local government area in February, The Punch reported.

Legit.ng recalls that Rimin-Gado was suspended by the Kano state government in July 2021. Since his suspension, posters of the former chairman have reportedly flooded the streets of Kano indicating his interest to contest the governorship election next year.

