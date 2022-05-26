A video on Twitter has revealed how Sheriff Oborevwori, the speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, expressed his gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa after winning the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the primary.

Oborevwori was seen in the video going on his knees to thank Governor Okowa for his support before the primary.

In the video seen by Daily Trust, the PDP flagbearer in the state was in a hall with other party members jubilating and celebrating the victory.

The speak knelt to thank Okowa (Photo: @Authenticvoice6)

Source: Twitter

During the primary conducted on Wednesday, May 25, Oborevwori polled 597 votes out of a total of 824 ballots cast by delegates.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Prominent PDP House of Reps aspirant collapses after losing primary

Meanwhile, Philip Okwuada, a House of Representatives aspirant on the platform of the PDP, on Monday, May 23, reportedly fainted after losing the party’s primaries in Delta state.

Okwuada who was contesting to be the party’s flag-bearer to represent Ika Federal constituency in the Green Chamber fell while observing a live interview shortly after the exercise.

It was gathered that Okwuada polled 7 votes while the winner of the exercise, Victor Nwokolo polled 75 votes.

A source in the community said on Tuesday, May 24, that the shock was too much on the aspirant, and never expected it based on the promise given to him.

The source was quoted to have said:

“My brother, it is confirmed and it is true that the man fainted. The shock was very much for him. This is the third he is contesting for the seat.

“He contested for State House of Assembly since 2009 but didn’t get it. And he had been contesting for House Reps since 2015 till date. But imagine the gap, he got 7 votes and the winner scored 75 votes."

2023: Tambuwal visits Delta, Imo, Edo PDP delegates ahead of presidential primary

In another report, Sokoto state governor, and a PDP presidential aspirant, Rt. Hon Aminu Tambuwal has continued his consultations with PDP delegates across the country.

On Thursday, May 20, the Sokoto state governor visited Delta, Edo, and Imo states to meet with the delegates.

Source: Legit.ng