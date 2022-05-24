Sadiq, son of Ango Abdullahi, convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for a seat on the house of representatives.

The PDP held its states house of assembly and house of representatives primaries across the country on Sunday.

Sadiq, who is seeking to represent Sabon Gari federal constituency of Kaduna state, won the election despite being in captivity.

Sadiq, son of Ango Abdullahi has won the PDP's ticket for a seat on the house of representatives. Photo: The Cable.

He was one of the passengers abducted when bandits attacked a Kaduna-bound train in March.

When asked by TheCable on Monday if Sadiq won the primary while in captivity, his father said: “Yes, he did. He’s still not at home.”

Announcing the result on Monday morning, Mohammed Shafiu, the returning officer, said Sadiq secured 28 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Malam Abdulhamid, who scored six votes.

Hajiya Mohammed and Paulina Edward, who also contested in the poll, were said to have got no votes.

Shafiu also said 34 delegates were accredited for the exercise, adding that the election was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other observers.

