In one day, the PDP has lost two powerful founding members who are eyeing elective offices in 2023

A former deputy governor of Sokoto who is a gubernatorial aspirant, Mukhtari Shehu Shagari, has dumped the party

In a statement he personally signed on Wednesday, May 25, Shagari accused Governor Aminu Tambuwal of deceit and the party of failing to recognise his contributions

Sokoto - A recent report from Punch said Mukhtari Shehu Shagari, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto, has decided to resign from the party.

Shagari, who was a founding member of the PDP and a former minister of water resources had served as a deputy governor in the state.

A prominent governorship aspirant, Shagari made known his resignation from the PDP during a stakeholders' meeting on Wednesday, May 25.

Shagari accused Tambuwal of deceit (Photo: Mukhtari Shehu Shagari)

The meeting chaired by the governor produced former Secretary to the State Government as the PDP’s governorship candidate in the forthcoming election.

In a statement containing his decision, the aspirant accused Governor Aminu Tambuwal of being deceitful.

He also claimed that he has suffered a series of betrayals from the PDP which failed to consider and reward his labour.

His words:

“I wish to bring to your notice that I, Mukhtari Shehu Shagari has from today ceased to be a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“This hard decision is as a result of the series of betrayals that I have suffered in the hands of a Party that deceitfully claims to be a bastion of democracy but has instead become a party of the highest bidder without considering my labor, commitment, sacrifice, investments and service to the Party since 1998.

“Apart from my numerous sacrifices and service to the Party, the so-called Peoples Democratic Party has no reward system.”

2023: After resigning from PDP, Peter Obi gets crucial call to join APC

Meanwhile, hours after Peter Obi announced his decision to resign from the PDP, efforts for him to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) had begun.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 25, Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the APC who is famous for supporting Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential ambition, advised Obi to join the ruling party.

Igbokwe who is also an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state shared a photo of the former PDP chieftain's original letter of resignation from the opposition party.

