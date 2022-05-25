The heat is on at the moment in Kaduna state as political parties head into the much anticipated gubernatorial primary election.

Former Kaduna lawmaker and gubernatorial hopeful, Shehu Sani in a build-up to the primary election vowed that he will not be a part of the trend where politicians bribe delegates to vote for them.

The controversial and blunt Shehu Sani made this known on Wednesday, May 25 via a Facebook post cited by Legit.ng.

He said:

“We are going to the Governorship primaries today. My position is clear I will NOT pay delegates to vote for me.

“I don’t believe this is the path our society should continue to thread. Our problems can never be solved by leaders who emerged through a market bidding system or auction.

“Whether I record any vote or zero votes I’m ok. Our society criminalized ransom payment but embraces the payment system for its leadership.

“I welcome the Delegates to Kaduna.”

2023: Datti Ahmed withdraws from governorship race

Meanwhile, there was a bit of a shocker in the build-up to the gubernatorial primary in Kaduna state.

Another former lawmaker, Senator Datti Ahmed on Tuesday, May 24 announced that he will be withdrawing his ambition for the governorship seat of the state.

PremiumTimes reported that the Senator in a letter addressed to the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna stated the reasons why he was withdrawing from the race.

Datti made reference to the high rate of inconsistencies in the decision-making of the party hierarchy stating that the party has still not learned its lessons from previous happenings.

He said:

“These are inconsistent with my purpose of being in politics.

”I consequently hereby respectfully withdraw from the 2023 Governorship contest of Kaduna State under our great party, the PDP. I, however, remain loyal and supportive.

“I pray for the day we get our politics right for the sake of Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng