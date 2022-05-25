Former Anambra governor and presidential aspirant Peter Obi may soon join the Labour Party (LP) ahead of 2023

Obi in a shocking move on Wednesday, May 25, announced his exit from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

There are speculations that the Labour Party has offered its presidential ticket to the former PDP chieftain

FCT, Abuja - Following his exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), there are speculations that Peter Obi is planning to join the Labour Party to pursue his 2023 presidential ambition.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state and presidential aspirant, resigned from the PDP on Wednesday, May 25.

There are speculations that Peter Obi may join the Labour Party to pursue his presidential aspiration after leaving the PDP. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He said “recent developments within our party that make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions.”

His resignation is coming barely 72 hours to the PDP presidential primaries.

Peter Obi may seek Labour Party’s ticket

Shortly after the news of Obi's exit broke, The Nation reported that the Anambra-born politician may join the Labour Party and secure the ticket to contest the 2023 presidential election.

BusinessDay also stated that it gathered Obi is joining the Labour Party to pursue his aspiration.

The former Anambra governor was said to have been offered the party’s presidential ticket.

Peter Obi's campaign coordinator Doyin Okupe fuels speculations

Meanwhile, after delivering Obi's resignation letter at the PDP Abuja national secretariat, the director general of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, made a statement which fueled speculations about Obi's possible move.

Okupe who addressed journalists shortly after submitting the letter said Obi will be on the ballot in the 2023 presidential race.

Okupe was quoted to have said:

“You will recall that consistently, former Governor Peter Obi has repeatedly stated that he’s not desperate to be President, but he’s desperate to cause a change, to cause a redirection, to change the way the government of Nigeria is being run and it’s for this reason and to offer solution to the various problems of Nigeria

“It was for these reasons that he entered into the race. According to what he said in his letter, various developments in the PDP, make it virtually impossible for him to find full expression of his desire on the platform of the PDP.

“This is not to say that all hopes are lost. I can say on his behalf that Nigerians must not give up, we must never give up. Hope is on its way and help is coming.

“All options are on the table, by the grace of God Obi’s name will be on the ballot in 2023”.

Source: Legit.ng