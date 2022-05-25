Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has decided to drop his ambition to become the governor of Abia state in 2023

The Senate's minority leader who is a made this resolve in a statement he signed on Wednesday, May 25

Abaribe alleged imaginary delegates list and lack of transparency as some developments in the process that led him to pull out from the race

Abuja - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senate minority leader has pulled out from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Abia governorship race just hours before the primaries scheduled for Wednesday, May 25.

Abaribe pointed at “imaginary delegates list and lack of transparency” as what influenced his decision to withdraw from the Abia governorship race, Vanguard reports.

Abaribe alleged fraudulent play in the process (Photo: Senator Enyi Abaribe)



Senator Abaribe also said there was no three-man delegate election anywhere in the state by PDP, alleging that the list being bandied about was cooked up by those who want to impose their candidate on the party, The Sun added.

In a statement signed by himself, the PDP senator said his next line of action will be made public in due time.

Part of his statement reads:

“The last couple of weeks has been tortuous as we battled hard to navigate our party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) away from a self-destructive path.

“The essence was to create an unfettered democratic space and a level playing field for all aspirants vying for all elective offices in the state, to participate equally in the primary elections.

“That was not the case and of course what we are witnessing is a shambolic process driven by a procured court injunction.

“To make matters worse, the use of only imaginary 3-man Adhoc delegates to the exclusion of the party’s statutory delegates in the primary elections to elect our candidates even when INEC the nation’s electoral umpire, has unequivocally stated that no congress held in Abia State for that purpose, has no doubt put the party and her candidates in a quagmire.

“The implication for our party is grave and as such has put all ongoing primary exercises on quicksand.

“I am known for standing firm in defence of my convictions for the right of all people to a free and fair democratic process. That was why my campaign set sail on a democratic journey that took us to all the nooks and crannies of our dear state. We covered all the local governments and we could see the enthusiasm on the faces of our people who are desirous of change to a progressive government with a human face..."

Read the full statement in his Facebook post below:

