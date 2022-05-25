In a shocking move, Peter Obi, a frontline presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dumped the opposition party on Wednesday, May 25.

Details of why he left the party a few days before the presidential primaries were not immediately available when the news broke.

However, Legit.ng has obtained the letter conveying his resignation from the party which was submitted to the national chairman of the PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

Here is the letter:

“I am writing to intimate you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was conveyed to the Chairman of Agulu Ward 2. Anaocha LGA Anambra, effective Friday 20 May, 2022. Consequently, I am by this letter informing you of my withdrawal for the PDP Presidential Primaries.

“It has been a great honour to contribute to nation-building efforts through our party. Unfortunately, recent developments within our party make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions.

“Our national challenges are deep-seated and require that we each make profound sacrifices towards rescuing our country. My commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm, even if the route differs.

“I wish to thank you personally for your graciousness and leadership. I wish you well and best of luck in the service of country.”

Doyin Okupe, Peter Obi's campaign DG reacts

Meanwhile, the director general of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, has commented on the development.

Okupe asked Nigerians not to give up as the former Anambra governor would be on the ballot for the 2023 Presidential poll, Daily Trust reported.

