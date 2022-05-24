After suffering another political defeat, Dr Philip Okwuada, a PDP House of Representatives aspirant in Delta state collapsed

Okwuada who wanted to represent Ika Federal constituency in the Green Chamber fell while observing a live interview

The PDP House of Reps aspirant polled 7 votes while the winner of the exercise, Victor Nwokolo polled 75 votes

Delta state - Dr Philip Okwuada, a House of Representatives aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, May 23, reportedly fainted after losing the party’s primaries in Delta state.

The Punch reported that Okwuada who was contesting to be the party’s flag-bearer to represent Ika Federal constituency in the Green Chamber fell while observing a live interview shortly after the exercise.

It was gathered that Okwuada polled 7 votes while the winner of the exercise, Victor Nwokolo polled 75 votes.

A source in the community said on Tuesday, May 24, that the shock was too much on the aspirant and never expected it based on the promise given to him.

“My brother, it is confirmed and it is true that the man fainted. The shock was very much for him. This is the third he is contesting for the seat.

“He contested for State House of Assembly since 2009 but didn’t get it. And he had been contesting for House Reps since 2015 till date. But imagine the gap, he got 7 votes and the winner scored 75 votes,” the source was quoted to have said.

Okwuada revived after collapsing

Speaking on the update on Okwuada’s current health status, the source said:

“I can authoritatively tell you that he had been revived.

“He is at home as I speak to you relaxing and he is not in the hospital. It is not easy for him having been battling for the seat over the years."

Dino Melaye loses PDP senatorial primary in Kogi

In another related report, Senator Dino Melaye has lost the Kogi West senatorial ticket of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf.

Dino polled 99 votes against TJ Yusuf who is currently representing Kabba/Bunu Ijumu Federal constituency, who polled 163 votes.

TJ Yusuf, a three terms House of Representatives member, had levelled with Dino on Monday night, May 23, when they both scored 88 votes apiece; leading to a rerun.

