Senator Shehu Sani has revealed how a House of Representatives aspirant on the platform of the PDP is recovering his money from party delegates

The former lawmaker said the aspirant is going about Kaduna with hunters and vigilante members to collect a refund of the money he paid to delegates before the PDP primary

According to Sani, the aspirant has so far collected N100 million after losing the party's primary election in his constituency

A House of Representatives aspirant in Kaduna state has successfully recovered about N100 million which he used to lobby delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the primary election.

The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna central senatorial district at the Eight Senate, Shehu Sani, said the unnamed aspirant had lost the PDP's House of Representatives ticket in the just concluded primary election of the party.

He added that having spent a lot of money and still lost the ticket, the aspirant resorted to using crude measures to get a refund from all the delegates who he had lobbied in his constituency.

Shehu Sani said that an aspirant who lost in the PDP primary has recovered N100 million as a refund from delegates. Photo: Legit.ng

Source: UGC

Sani said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"A man who has lost the House of reps ticket in Kaduna has recovered over N100million from Delegates this evening using vigilantes and hunters."

Trouble for PDP delegates as former vice president's son asks for refund after losing primary election

A son of a former vice president of Nigeria, Namadi Sambo had called for a refund of his money from party delegates.

Adam Namadi urged delegates and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to return his money after he lost at the party's primary election.

The House of Representatives aspirant had earlier promised to add N1.5 million to the N2 million he had already handed the delegates if he secures the party's ticket for the Kaduna North constituency.

Politician who is currently with terrorists wins House of Reps seat

The son of Ango Abdullahi, Sadiq, had won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for a seat on the house of representatives.

The whereabouts of Sadiq is unknown following his abdications by terrorists along Kaduna- Abuja road in March.

According to Mohammed Shafiu, the returning officer said Sadiq secured 28 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Malam Abdulhamid, who scored six votes.

PDP Senator from southwest state speaks on defection to APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, the senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, said he has no plan to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tofowomo, a member of the PDP, said he would rather quit politics permanently than join the ruling party.

He also declared that the APC has failed the people in its governance of the country.

Source: Legit.ng