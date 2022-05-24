A son of a former vice president of Nigeria, Namadi Sambo has called for a refund of his money from party delegates

Adam Namadi urged delegates and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to return his money after he lost at the party's primary election

The House of Representatives aspirant had earlier promised to add N1.5 million to the N2 million he had already handed the delegates if he secures the party's ticket for Kaduna North constituency

Delegates and some leaders of the opposing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are in for some trouble following Adam Namadi's loss at the party's primary election for state and federal assemblies.

Daily Trust reports that Adam, the son of a former vice president of Nigeria, Namadi Sambo called for a refund of N2 million which he doled out to the delegates at the peak of the PDP primaries last Saturday.

Namadi Sambo's son has asked all Kaduna north delegates to refund the money he gave to them after losing at the PDP primary election. Photo: Namadi Sambo

It was gathered that Adam who secured only two votes at the PDP primary election in Kaduna North Federal Constituency of the House of Representatives had promised to add N1.5 million to the N2 million he had already handed the delegates.

How other aspirants faired at the PDP primary election

Having secured the least votes at the primaries, Adam lost the poll to Samaila Suleiman, an incumbent representative of the constituency defeating the former VP's son and Shehu Usman.

Suleiman, who recently decamped from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP, won with 22 votes against Shehu Usman ABG who polled 14 votes.

He was said to have distributed between N3.5 million and N4 million to each delegate in the constituency while Usman doled out N2.5 million cash.

Politician who is currently with terrorists wins House of Reps seat

The son of Ango Abdullahi, Sadiq, had won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for a seat on the house of representatives.

The whereabouts of Sadiq is currently unknown following his abdications by terrorists along Kaduna- Abuja road in March.

According to Mohammed Shafiu, the returning officer said Sadiq secured 28 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Malam Abdulhamid, who scored six votes.

PDP Senator from southwest state speaks on defection to APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, the senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, said he has no plan to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tofowomo, a member of the PDP, said he would rather quit politics permanently than join the ruling party.

He also declared that the APC has failed the people in its governance of the country.

