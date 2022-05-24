Rivers - Presidential hopeful and governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has dissolved the state executive council.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Wike’s media aide, Kelvin Ebiri on Tuesday, May 24.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the statement stated the immediate dissolution of the cabinet as it also contained the dismissal of the state’s chief of staff and the senior special assistant on the protocol.

Governor Wike as contained in the statement recognized the works of the executive council commending them for their service and contribution toward the growth of the state.

He said:

“His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, commends the members the Rivers State Executive Council for their service and contribution to the development of the State. He has also wished them the best in all their future endeavours.

“Governor Wike has therefore instructed all the former members of the State Executive Council to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.”

