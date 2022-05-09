Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike has revealed he is the main presidential candidate of the opposition PDP

Ahead of the PDP Primaries, the presidential hopeful made this assertion on Sunday, May 8, a few days after the state got back its 17 oil wells

The politician, a few weeks before the PDP's primaries, maintained that he is certain of a landslide victory in the forthcoming polls while noting no aspirants would defeat him

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has declared himself the presidential candidate ahead of the party’s primaries scheduled to hold on May 29.

Wike made the declaration on Sunday, May 8, at a special thanksgiving service to mark last Friday’s Supreme Court judgement that returned 17 oil wells to Rivers state. It was held at Saint Paul’s Anglican Cathedral, Port Harcourt.

Leadership reports that the governor stated that conspiracy from PDP members, including members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, will not stop him from winning the 2023 presidential election.

Governor Wike says no presidential aspirant can defeat him in the forthcoming general election. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“My Lord Bishop, you said I am a presidential aspirant, I am not. I am the candidate of PDP. Rivers state has come of age. I will win and I will win and I will win this election.

“Even those of you who don’t believe, it is unfortunate for you. If you like, those of you who said you are delegates from Rivers state, you will vote for another person, your vote is in vain because no aspirant will defeat me in this election. Not one."

Ahead of 2023

The presidential hopeful noted he is unbothered by any conspiracy from the party's major stakeholders ahead of the polls.

Wike affirmed:

"Whatever conspiracy; whether you are National Working Committee, it is your business. All those people who are fighting me, they are having problems. You think it is my mouth; fight me, you fight yourself."

Top PDP presidential aspirant reveals the only thing Nigeria needs

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential aspirant in the 2023 general election, and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday, explained that Nigerians did not need a consensus candidate but a problem solver that can fix Nigeria.

Obi who met with PDP delegates and other officials of the Party, at Salt Lake Hotel, Abakaliki, added that Nigerians were looking forward to having somebody that can make Nigeria productive and pull Nigerians out of poverty.

He lamented that the country was presently “insecure. Nigeria is not unified and Nigeria is unproductive and it is collapsing.”

Why I ran round stadium during presidency declaration, Amaechi finally reveals

In another report, Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria's minister of transportation has finally revealed why he ran round the Port Harcourt stadium in Rivers state during his official declaration as a presidential aspirant for 2023 elections.

Punch Newspaper reports that he made this known in Ile-Ife, Osun state, during a visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, as part of consultation on his 2023 presidential ambition.

He insisted that he ran round the stadium to check how fit he was to “carry the problems of the country."

Source: Legit.ng