Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has refused to endorse the candidacy of Governor Nyesom Wike as the presidential flag bearer of the PDP

Obasanjo however admires Wike's courage and conviction of the truth as he wishes him success in the presidential primary

The ex-president says his decision not to support any aspirant is because he is no longer a member of any party nor is he into partisan politics

Ogun, Abeokuta - As part of preparations ahead of the forthcoming presidential elections in 2023, presidential hopeful and governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has paid a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Daily Nigerian newspaper reported Wike met with the former Nigerian leader in Abeokuta on Monday, May 23 in the company of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

Legit.ng gathered that the visit was aimed to consult and appeal to Obasanjo to support the presidential ambition of Nyesom Wike.

Wike who spoke to newsmen after a closed-door meeting with the former Nigerian leader said his visit was deliberate in other to tap from the enormous experience of Obasanjo in governance.

He described the visit as very important and significant because his ambition requires the knowledge of someone who has presided over the affairs of the country before.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“We have come to consult our leader; to consult somebody who has presided over the affairs of this country, not just as a president, but also as a former military Head of State.

“The kind of experience he had and the passion he has for this country coupled with his continuous preaching for unity and peace is something to be emulated.

“This country requires somebody who has the courage; somebody who can take a firm decision and somebody who wants to unite Nigerians and that is what we think that we should do.”

However, Obasanjo on the other hand urged that everyone must unite to help curb the shortcomings of Nigeria.

Obasanjo further added that his conversation with Wike and the issues he raised is very paramount to him as an individual.

He said:

“As I often said, no one individual can say yes I can do it because the situation Nigeria is in today, we need all hands, all Nigerian hands on deck to restore Nigeria and that is what Gov. Wike is saying to me."

Obasanjo however acknowledged the courage of Governor Wike, stating that Nigeria needs someone with conviction to speak the truth .

He however stressed that he is no longer into partisan politics but will be wishing the Rivers state governor well in his quest to be the next president of Nigeria.

He said:

“I ceased to be a partisan politician; I don’t belong to any political party, but if politics is the welfare of the people, I cannot cease to be a politician because I must always seek the welfare of the people.

“Courage, he doesn’t lack it; and if you have courage and you have the conviction to speak your mind, you will be an example of a saying in this part of the world that `a person who speaks the truth all the time may not even get a mat spread for him. I wish Governor Wike well.”

Source: Legit.ng