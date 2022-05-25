The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be going into the May 28 and 29 presidential primaries with 811 delegates

It is believed that these delegates cut across the 774 local government areas of the federation with the inclusion of the FCT

However, it is clear and evident that there will be no room for statutory delegates as earlier envisaged following President Buhari's failure to sign the amended Electoral Act

Emerging reports have confirmed that 811 PDP delegates will be the determinant factor of who becomes the party’s flag bearer at the 2023 presidential polls.

According to the Sahara Reporters, these delegates are elected from each of the 774 local government areas and one special delegate per state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

President Muhammadu Buhari's failure to accent the amended Electoral Act will not give room for statutory delegates. Photo: (Aso Villa)

No statutory delegates at presidential primaries

Legit.ng gathered that the latest development is largely based on President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to sign the amended Electoral Act which is supposed to give room for additional statutory delegates.

With the PDP presidential primary fast approaching, the PDP is left with no other option than to make do with the elected delegates across the 774 local governments.

The likes of River state governor, Nyesom Wike, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki have been touring states to solicit the support of delegates.

Similarly, Bauchi and Sokoto state governors, Bala Mohammed and Aminu Tambuwal, and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi are also some of the top contenders for the presidential ticket of the PDP.

PDP governorship aspirant withdraws from race demands refund of nomination fee

In another development, a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday, May 24, said that he is withdrawing from the race.

Ambassador Wilfred Bonse also called on the leadership of the opposition party to refund the full money he used to purchase both the governorship nomination and expression of interest forms.

According to the aspirant, he was never given a fair opportunity to participate in the party's primary election.

PDP denies Ike Ekweremadu automatic ticket for Enugu governorship seat

Similarly, the former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu will not be present at the PDP governorship primary election in Enugu state.

From all indications, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chosen Peter Mbah as the anointed flag bearer of the party.

Meanwhile, the incumbent governor of Enugu state, Governor Ugwuanyi is yet to publicly endorse the candidacy of Mbah.

