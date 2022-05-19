Rotimi Amaechi is really securing the needed support to further his presidential ambition for 2023

The former minister of transportation already has the strong backing of APC delegates in Jigawa, including that of Governor Muhammad Badaru

Even more, Ex-COAS Tukur Buratai and Ex-Inspector-General of Police, Suleiman Abba, have joined Amaechi's campaign team

Dutse, Jigawa - The campaign team of Rotimi Amaechi is getting bigger and stronger with prominent Nigerians like former Chief of Army Staff and Tukur Buratai, and Ex-Inspector-General of Police, Suleiman Abba joining it.

PM News reports that the duo accompanied the former transportation minister to Dutse, Jigawa, during his consultation with delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the state on Wednesday, May 18.

Buratai and Suleiman Abba are drumming support for Amaechi's presidential bid (Photo: @ChibuikeAmaechi, @HQNigerianArmy, ROTA Media)

Source: Twitter

On his part, the host, Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa, who is also a presidential hopeful, seems to have stepped down for Amaechi.

The Jigawa governor was quoted to have said that he will not contest against the former minister in the 2023 election.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Governor Baduru stated:

“There will be no contest between me and Amaechi. It is either I run or he runs, but for sure, I cannot run against him."

Also, Fusion 774, a political support and socio-economic advocacy group which initially backed Buratai's presidential bid, has declared support for Amaechi.

The group said it is now standing with Amaechi after the former COAS dropped his ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The national coordinator of Fusion 774, Sadiq Jikta, said the organisation decided to support Amaechi after Buratai, having stepped down, asked it to back any APC presidential aspirant who shared his vision of taking Nigeria out of its present economic predicament.

This aspirant, in the group's estimation, happens to be Amaechi, hence the massive support for him.

Jikta, as quoted by Vanguard, said:

“The choice of Amaechi is borne out of our conviction that his vision for Nigeria aligned with that of the group, coupled with his experience in governance and passion for Nigeria.

“We are using this opportunity to announce our support to the candidacy of Rotimi Amaechi, as we believe he has the capacity to salvage the country, both in security and economy as a whole.

“We urge members of fusion 774 all over the country to lay their support to him.

“At this stage, all members who are APC delegates to the presidential primaries to give him the full support and cooperation he may desire.

“We at Fusion 774 will use all available resources within our means to ensure he comes out successful in the coming APC primary elections.”

2023: Tinubu, Amaechi at war over APC presidential ticket

Ahead of the presidential primary of the APC, two of the leading aspirants had begun to plot victory graphs on how to secure the party's ticket.

The national leader of the party, Senator Bola Tinubu and Amaechi, were pushing ahead of other aspirants by fishing for the votes of the party’s statutory delegates.

Both Tinubu and Amaechi’s jostling for delegates was part of their backup plans should the rumoured consensus arrangement being flown by some interests within the party fail.

Source: Legit.ng