The presidential ambition of the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has received a huge boost

This is as the Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, and the APC delegates in the state endorsed Amaechi

Governor Lalong said Amaechi as a minister protected the interests of Plateau and the time was ripe for him to harvest his investment in the state

Jos, Plateau state - Simon Lalong, the governor of Plateau, and the All Progressives Congress(APC) delegates in the have reportedly assured Rotimi Amaechi of support at the party’s presidential primary.

They spoke when the former minister of transport visited the state for support ahead of the primary, The Nation reported.

Plateau governor Simon Lalong endorsed Rotimi Amaechi for president.

Source: Facebook

Amaechi said he has the competence and capacity to tackle the challenges of the nation, urging them to support his bid for the party’s presidential ticket.

He said having served as two-term speaker and Rivers governor, former chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, minister of transport and former chairman, Conference of Speakers in Nigeria, he has garnered enough experiences to lead the nation.

The minister assured the people of Plateau state that the security and development issues of the state will be given priority when he becomes president.

Amaechi protected Plateau's interest, says Lalong

Govenor Lalong, while welcoming the presidential aspirant, said the time was ripe for him to harvest his investment in the state.

His words:

“Rt. Hon. Amaechi believed in us even when many did not have confidence in us and refused to support us. He stood by us and saw to our victory. Even at the Federal Executive Council, we always received the assistance of Amaechi who protected the interests of Plateau State because we had no voice from those that were supposed to represent us.

“In fact, I am one Governor in Nigeria that has not been lucky with Ministers in the last 7 years.

“We thank Rt. Hon. Amaechi who ensured that the Inland Container Depot, North Central HUB of the Shippers Council and the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line passing through Jos were approved."

Plateau APC chairman supports Amaechi

In his remarks, Plateau APC chairman Rufus Bature said Amaechi’s coming to the state was a mere formality because his good works have been registered in the minds of the people and delegates.

In a session presided over by Speaker Yakubu Sanda, Majority leader of the Assembly, Hon. Naanlong Daniel, moved a motion the delegates adopt Amaechi as the aspirant for Plateau delegates.

Hon. Baba Hassan seconded the motion, which was unanimously carried.

