Rotimi Amaechi has compared himself to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu in terms of the 2023 presidential race

The former transportation minister said he is more qualified than both the APC's national leader and the vice president

Amaechi, therefore, called on the APC delegates in Kano to vote for him during the primary, even if they have a preferred aspirant in mind

Kano - During his consultation with Kano All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates on Wednesday, May 18, Rotimi Amaechi, did some comparisons between himself, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While what the former transportation minister said might be termed as a campaign strategy, they are actually hard facts.

Amaechi said he is more qualified than Tinubu and Osinbajo (Photo: @tsg2023, @ChibuikeAmaechi, @ProfOsinbajo)

Source: Twitter

Osinbajo

In his discussion with APC delegates and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, and APC stakeholders, Amaechi noted that while Osinbajo was a commissioner in Lagos, he was already a speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Based on this, Amaechi claimed that he is more qualified than the number two Nigerian citizen for the presidential seat.

Tinubu

Speaking on the candidacy of Tinubu, Amaechi projected himself as standing on a higher pedestal.

He stated that the former Lagos governor had never been a minister, adding that even as a lawmaker, Tinubu served for a very short time.

Making his argument before Governor Ganduje, he said:

“I know your position as far as our party presidential candidature is concerned, and I want you to change for me."

2023: Amaechi speaks on Osinbajo's ambition, tells APC delegates what to do

Meanwhile, ahead of the APC presidential primary scheduled to take place between Monday, May 30 and Wednesday, June 1, Amaechi had taken his consultation to Ogun.

Speaking with Governor Dapo Abiodun and APC delegates in the state on Monday, April 25, the minister of transportation noted that he had the experience to lead Nigeria in 2023.

Amaechi who is also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling party added that he deserves the support of the delegate by virtue of being their friend.

Osinbajo is a man of honour but consider my experience

Speaking further, the former Rivers governor mentioned that although Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is a son of Ogun and known as a man of honour, his (Amaechi's) experience matter.

Source: Legit.ng