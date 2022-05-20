An All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant has said that he has all the experience needed to end the insecurity in Nigeria

Rotimi Amaechi revealed that as a governor of Rivers state, he successfully chased criminals into the bush alongside a former chief of army staff Tukur Buratai

According to Amaechi, they chased the criminals away into the bush without wearing a bulletproof vest

The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Thursday, May 19, assured residents of Niger state that he will address the persistent insecurity in the country once he becomes the president in 2023.

Speaking with delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger, Amaechi who is a 2023 presidential hopeful said he has good experience in fighting insecurity.

Amaechi has promised to bring an end to the insecurity bedevilling Nigeria. Photo: Chibuike Amaechi

Narrating some of his experiences, Amaechi said he curbed insecurity during his time as governor in Rivers state.

The Cable reports that the minister also confirmed that as a governor he and Tukur Buratai, former chief of army staff, chased criminals into the bush in Rivers without bulletproof vests.

Amaechi's words:

“I know what you’re suffering, I was governor of Rivers State when they were kidnapping two months old children, and I never slept until everybody slept.

“General Buratai is not here today, he would have told you the story. Buratai, myself the former Inspector General of Police (Suleiman Abba) asked them, we used to chase criminals in the bush."

Amaechi encounter with JTF commander without a bulletproof vest

Further speaking, Amaechi said he remembers one particular day while he was chasing some of the criminals alongside General Sarkin Yaki Bello (the then Commander of the Joint Task Force in the Niger Delta).

According to him, they were running when the military general asked him:

"Your Excellency, are you wearing a bulletproof vest?’

Amaechi in his response said:

"I said why are you asking, he said ‘what if they shoot you,’ I said ‘are you wearing one?’ He said no, and I asked ‘what if they shoot you."

“But in six months, we brought down insecurity in Rivers state.”

He added that he had successfully handled various offices in Nigeria and is more experienced than all the other aspirants contesting for the seat of president in 2023.

He noted:

“Another difference between me and them, is that I am a politician, they’re not. The difference is that I can walk to you and I’ll talk, discuss with you.

“I can connect easily with the people. I wasn’t born into a rich family. My father was a poor man, the only English my mother knows how to speak is pidgin english. I ate garri three times a day, and I still eat garri three times a day till today, so I know poverty.”

