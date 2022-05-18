The governor of Kano, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has finally revealed the APC presidential aspirants the good people of the state would vote for

According to Ganduje, the delegates of the Kano APC would vote for the right candidate in the forthcoming election

Meanwhile, Ganduje is a strong supporter of Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the ruling APC and presidential aspirant

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has refused to endorse former Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, for the 2023 Presidency, Daily Trust reports.

Amaechi, who pulled out of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet to pursue his presidential ambition, visited Kano on Wednesday, May 18.

During a meeting with Ganduje and other APC stakeholders, the governor said Kano as a swing state, will continue to swing.

Ganduje meets Amaechi ahead of APC primaries. Photo credit: Daily Trust

Source: Facebook

Ganduje gives reason

He added that Amaechi would know where the state eventually swings to at the appropriate time.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Earlier, Amaechi had told the governor that the people in the APC already know where his (Ganduje) loyalty lies but added that he was in Kano to convince him that he (Amaechi) is the most qualified among the aspirants.

Ganduje believed to be Tinubu's strong ally

Ganduje is believed to be a strong ally of the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is also contesting for the presidency.

Amaechi boasts

Amaechi said he is more qualified than Tinubu because Tinubu has never been Minister and even as a lawmaker, the former Lagos governor only served for a few months.

He said he was more qualified than Vice President Yemi Osinbajo because while Osinbajo was a commissioner in Lagos, he was already a Speaker of Rivers state assembly and ended up as two-term governor while the VP’s only other appointment after the commissioner was that of the Vice President.

Governor Ganduje storms Senator Shekarau’s residence

Meanwhile, Ganduje had visited the senator representing Kano central senatorial district, Ibrahim Shekarau.

The former governor (Shekarau) was said to have concluded plans to announce his decamping to the NNPP on Saturday, May 14, as the crisis within the APC reaches a tipping point.

The northern politicians had a closed-door meeting at Shekarau’s Kano home late Friday, May 13.

While the outcome of their meeting was not known yet, sources close to the former governor said Ganduje came to forestall the planned decamping of Shekarau to NNPP, which was led by Kwankwaso.

2023: Kano APC crisis takes fresh turn as Ganduje’s chief of staff joins Shekarau’s faction

Ali Makoda, who was until Friday, May 13, the Chief of Staff to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, had dumped the APC for the NNPP.

He confirmed this development on Saturday, May 14.

Source: Legit.ng