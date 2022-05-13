Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has visited senator representing Kano central senatorial district, Ibrahim Shekarau.

The former governor (Shekarau) is said to have concluded plans to announce his decamping to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Saturday as the crisis within the Kano All Progressives Congress (APC) reaches tipping point.

Both former governors had a closed door meeting at Shekarau’s Kano home late Friday.

While the outcome of their meeting was not known yet, sources close to the former governor said Governor Ganduje came to forestall the planned decamping of Shekarau to NNPP, which is led by another former governor of the state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“He just left. They went inside and discussed, but nobody can tell what they really talked about,” the source added.

Kwankwaso arrived in Kano on Friday as parts of planned to receive Shekarau into the NNPP fold.

