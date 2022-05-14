The ongoing crisis in the Kano chapter of All Progressives Congress between Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Senator Ibrahim Shekarau deepens

This time around, the Chief of Staff to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has confirmed his membership at the fast-rising NNPP

Meanwhile, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau of Kano state has shunned an invitation to resolve the crisis between him and Ganduje

Ali Makoda, who was until Friday, May 13, the Chief of Staff to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

He confirmed this development to Daily Trust via a text message on Saturday, May 14.

He is the latest bigwig of the APC in Kano to join the fast-rising NNPP.

Shekarau is set to formally announce his membership to the NNPP. Photo credit: Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau

Source: Facebook

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau shun peace move

Meanwhile, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau of Kano state has shunned an invitation to resolve the crisis between him and Ganduje.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Legit.ng earlier reported how a private jet was dispatched to Kano to ferry Ganduje and Shekarau to Abuja so as to finally reconcile the duo and stop the planned defection of Shekarau to NNPP.

It was gathered that while Shekarau was planning to depart his Mudunbawa Kano residence for the airport at midnight, he got feelers that it was not President Muhammadu Buhari or the presidency that called for the meeting.

The meeting, according to sources familiar with the development, was discovered to be organised by the national chairman of APC, Abdullahi Adamu, and some APC governors.

This development, it was gathered, proved to Shekarau that there was no sincerity in the reconciliation process and led him to shelve the plan to attend.

Similarly, it was gathered that the national leader of the NNPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, as well as other former bigwigs of APC who joined NNPP on Friday like a former speaker of the state assembly and current federal lawmaker, Alhassan Rurum, as well as a former aide to President Muhammad Buhari on legislative affairs, Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila, stormed Shekarau’s residence after Ganduje’s visit and exerted commitment from him that he will not renege on his planned defection.

Shekarau to announce new party

Baring last-minute change, all is now set for Shekarau to formally announce his defection to NNPP.

PDP: Nine assembly members defect to NNPP

In a similar occurrence, no fewer than nine members of the Kano state parliament on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the NNPP.

The announcement of defection was made by the spokesperson of the assembly, Uba Abdullahi via a statement issued on Friday, May 6.

The legislators who crossed from the PDP to the NNPP have written to the Speaker of the Assembly intimating him of their defection.

It was gathered that the legislators who defected were aggrieved members of the party who were involved in the leadership tussle within the party both at the state and national level.

2023: PDP lawmaker defects to APC

Meanwhile, the member, representing Kano Municipal in the Kano State House of Assembly, Salisu Gwangwazo, recently announced his defection to the APC from the PDP.

Gwangwazo popularly referred to as Alhaji Baba made the announcement through a letter sent to the Speaker of the House on Friday, April 29.

A statement issued and signed by the chief press secretary of the Assembly said the lawmaker decided to leave PDP due to leadership crisis that rocked the party.

Source: Legit.ng