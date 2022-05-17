Global site navigation

Gbemisola Saraki Reportedly Replaces Amaechi as Transport Minister
Gbemisola Saraki Reportedly Replaces Amaechi as Transport Minister

by  Onyirioha Nnamdi

Emerging reports have it that Gbemisola Saraki, the minister of state for transportation, has taken over as minister of transportation following the resignation of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi who is running for the presidency.

Gbemisola is the younger sister of Bukola Saraki, a former Senate president who is currently pursuing a presidential ambition on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Business Day reports.

