Ibrahim Shekarau, a former kano state governor, has said goodbye to the ruling All Progressives Congress

Shekarau is now officially a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), a stronghold of Rabiu Kwankwaso who has been at loggerheads with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje

The news of Shekarau's defection was made public on Tuesday, May 17, by AbdulMumin Jibrin, a former campaign DG of Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Despite consultations and moves to avert what can be called a major setback for the All Progressives Congress, Ibrahim Shekarau, a former governor of Kano, has officially dumped the ruling party for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

This was announced via the Twitter page of the former DG of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s Support Group AbdulMumin Jibrin, on Tuesday, May 17.

Jibrin's tweet read:

“BREAKING- Sen Ibrahim Shekarau joins NNPP. Details later.”

The former ally of Tinubu also released more tweets that came with photos of Shekarau and Rabiu Kwankwaso sitting together laughing.

This development, no doubt, means trouble for Kano which is a prominent state in the northern region as far as the APC is concerned.

The duo of Shekarau and Kwankwaso is much like a fast-growing wild wind that seems to be claiming everything in its path.

The ruling party now has to work even more than twice harder to hold its ground and prevent further major defections, a situation that might happen soon.

Governor Ganduje storms Senator Shekarau’s residence

Meanwhile, Ganduje had visited the senator representing Kano central senatorial district, Ibrahim Shekarau.

The former governor (Shekarau) was said to have concluded plans to announce his decamping to the NNPP on Saturday, May 14, as the crisis within the APC reaches a tipping point.

The northern politicians had a closed-door meeting at Shekarau’s Kano home late Friday, May 13.

While the outcome of their meeting was not known yet, sources close to the former governor said Ganduje came to forestall the planned decamping of Shekarau to NNPP, which was led by Kwankwaso.

