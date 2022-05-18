While in London recovering from surgery, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was a rallying point for many top Nigerian politicians

The national leader of the ruling APC was and still is a kingmaker across the Nigerian political landscape

For these and other reasons, the Leadership Newspaper has made Tinubu the best politician in the country for 2021

For a number of reasons, the Leadership newspaper has chosen Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its best Nigerian politician for the year 2021.

The online media house claimed that Tinubu's house, due to the massive influence he wields across the country, has become a sort of Mecca visited by all who recognise his place in Nigerian politics and remain loyal to him.

The Leadership Newspaper said Tinubu is the go-to man after President Buhari (Photo: @tsg2023)

Going back into the pages of recent political history, a publication of the media outfit recalled that "Tinubu was one of the major factors and the game-changer in President Muhammadu Buhari winning the 2015 presidential election.

The report went even backward in remembering that "Before 2015, President Buhari did not win a single ward in southern Nigeria. The Tinubu political machinery in the South-West made it possible for him to clinch the presidency at the fourth attempt."

The newspaper also pointed to the fact that the attention and number of visits Jagaban got while recovering from knee surgery in the United Kingdom further proves that even in his weakness, he finds a way to outdo his most powerful critics and detractors.

It said:

"The show of attention and adulation while abroad and on his return by those considered the crème de la crème of society, either in politics or in the business world, is a pointer to the mettle of the Jagaban Borgu."

Needless to say, the publication stated that "Many of the people deciding the fate of Nigeria today took their political tutelage from the man Tinubu at some point, while many others just received a sheer lift, financially or otherwise, from him to make their life dreams come true."

