Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has begun to intensify his campaign across the federation as he storms Kaduna on Tuesday, May 17

Atiku met with PDP delegates in the state expressing his commitment to the greater good of the country

He stated that his administration will commit to reforms in education, security, job employment for youths, and so on

Presidential hopeful under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has vented his heartaches while reminiscing on the 2019 presidential polls he lost to President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Vanguard newspaper reports that Atiku stated that he was a victim of electoral fraud and that the ruling party used its power to rob him of his mandate in 2019.

The former vice president, Atiku Abubakar said he will not allow the repeat of 2019 at the forthcoming polls if PDP gives him presidential candidacy. Photo Credit: (Atiku Abubakar)

As gathered by Legit.ng, the former vice president said this on Tuesday, May 17 in a meeting with Kaduna PDP delegates at the party’s secretariat.

While speaking with the delegates, Atiku stated that he will not allow a repeat of what happen in 2019.

He said:

“Under no circumstance will that be allowed to repeat itself again in the 2023 elections should the party give me the mandate to contest.

“Give me your votes again like you did in 2018, I assure you that I will not disappoint you.”

2023: Atiku promises reforms in education, security, others

Atiku who is seeking to become the presidential candidate of the PDP for the second successive elections said he is willing to transform the educational sector, curb insecurity and foster human development.

He further stated that one of his major goal is to unite the country and establishing a sense of belonging to the entire region.

He said:

"I am here again to solicit for your votes like you gave me in 2018. I won the 2019 presidential election squarely but was robbed of it, just like you people were robbed in Kaduna State using government power of incumbency, but we won’t allow a repeat of that again in 2023.

” I therefore appeal to you to elect correct and competent leaders, if I get the mandate of the party and emerge victorious in 2023, I will unite Nigerians and give every part of the country a sense of belonging.”

Also speaking at the meeting, Senator Ahmed Makarfi concurred with the stance of Atiku over the unfortunate denial of his presidential mandate in the hands of the APC.

The state party chairman, Hassan Hyet urged and pray for the delegates to do the right thing at the primaries.

