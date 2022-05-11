Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo has joined leaders to push for the emergence of a president from the southeast

Obasanjo made the declaration on Tuesday, May 10 when delegates of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo group visited him in Abeokuta, Ogun state

According to Obasanjo, Nigeria needs to improve on fairness, equity and justice to foster sustainable development

Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has approved that the southeast region is allowed to produce the country's next number leader in the 2023 presidential election.

Vanguard reports that the call by Obasanjo was made while he addressed members of the Political Action Committee (PAC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo who paid him a courtesy visit.

The members of the group had visited Obasanjo to solicit his support for the quest for the southeast region to produce the next president.

Olusegun Obasanjo said development and growth can not thrive where there is injustice Photo: @africaceoforum

Source: Twitter

Listing the benefits of the emergence of a president from the region, Obasanjo insisted that such a move would ensure peace, justice, fairness and sustainable national development in the country.

The Punch reports that Obasanjo added that the minimum Nigerians would accept from key players in the political space is that the next president should come from the south.

The Ime Obi Ohanaeze Ndigbo, at its meeting, last week, mandated its president general and the secretary to constitute a political committee to go around the country to solicit support for a president from the southeast region.

Some of the people on the team include Ambassador George Obiozor, the President General; Ambassador Okey Emuchay, the Secretary-General; former president generals of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo, Gary Igariwey and Alex Ogbonnia, the national publicity secretary of the group.

Quoting the former president, Ogbonnia said Obasanjo commended the Igbo people for demanding their rights ahead of the elections in the country.

According to Ogbonnia, Obasanjo admitted that one thing he owed the delegation that came to visit him and Nigeria as a whole is sincerity, objectivity and guidance

Obasanjo said:

“The next president of Nigeria must come from the southeast. The least acceptable minimum is a president from the southern part of Nigeria.

“Federal character, rotation of power and such other measures are meant to help our nation-building process and more sure-footedly, move Nigeria forward."

He also warned that riding over these measures rudely, shoddily and roughly cannot augur well for our nation-building process and progress.

