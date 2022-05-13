Seems like the PDP is headed for a fresh round of crisis after the announcement that it will shun zoning

This decision has been greeted with criticism and described as deceitful and unhealthy to the practice of democracy

Interestingly, the PDP might also be on the brink of losing chunks of votes in the southeastern region and possible the south-south region as well

Emerging reports have confirmed that the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is on the brink of losing its alliance with the southeastern region of Nigeria, Leadership newspaper reports.

The highly revered Igbo socio-cultural group, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has condemned the decision of the PDP for casting out zoning in place of an open contest to select its presidential candidate.

This is coming barely 48 hours after the party announced it will be dumping the zoning system of selecting a presidential candidate in place of an open contest, a decision that did not sit right with southeasterners.

The antecedent of zoning in PDP

It will be recalled that the PDP has a long-standing tradition of zoning its presidential ticket in a rotational order.

Going by the system of the party, the 2023 poll was supposed to be zoned to the south but due to the interest of northern candidates like Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki, and Aminu Tambuwal, the system has been frustrating.

Southern candidates like Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike and ex-governor of Anambra state Peter Obi and southwest candidates like Ayo Fayose and Dele Momodu have vehemently kicked against the northern candidates picking the presidential forms while in the real sense they were not meant to even contest.

Meanwhile, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in a statement signed by the secretary-general of the group, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro said that the decision of the party shows that the healing process after the civil war that ended 52 years ago was still on.

In his statement, he revealed that only when an Igbo man from the seven Igbo speaking states becomes president is when the civil war truly ended.

As gathered by Legit.ng, Mazi Isiguzoro threatened that the decision of the PDP will leave the southeasterners no other choice than to boycott voting for the PDP if the party's candidate is not from the region.

He said:

“South East will boycott voting for PDP or boycott the 2023 elections if the intentions where the inclusion of Northern aspirants in the contest is to give them leverage over Southern aspirants since a northerner is the PDP national chairman and also PDP convention chairman.

“We are convinced that PDP primaries will not be transparent and we will reject the outcome if Igbo are sliced in the process. There will be options for consideration if Igbo fails in PDP; we will never accept the vice presidential slot."

Source: Legit.ng