President Muhammadu Buhari's advice on who will emerge as the APC's presidential candidate will be key in the choosing process

This was the position of the governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum, on Sunday, May 22, when he spoke with Rotimi Amaechi

According to the governor, APC delegates in the state will tilt towards whoever President Buhari favours

Borno - Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari will play a major role in APC's choosing of its presidential flagbearer for the 2023 general elections.

In fact, the governor noted that APC delegates in the state are waiting for the president's advice on who will emerge as the candidate before they will decide on who to support.

Zulum said APC delegates are waiting for Buhari's advice on who will be the party's candidate (Photo: @Mbuhari, @tsg2023, @ProfOsinbajo, @ChibuikeAmaechi)

Source: Twitter

He said:

“Borno state delegates will vote based on their conscience. But again, our leader, General Muhammadu Buhari, is very important in this political equation.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“We are still waiting for him to tell us what to do and we will follow. His advice is very important so we have to wait for his advice.

“Nigerians should pray for a good candidate to emerge, irrespective of tribe, region or ethnic background but a candidate that will ensure the APC forms the central government come 2023.”

Punch reports that Zulum said this on Sunday, May 22, during the visit of Rotimi Amaechi, an APC presidential hopeful, who paid him a visit in search of his support and that of delegates in the state.

The former transportation minister vowed to end banditry and all forms of insecurity in the state and beyond if he is made the president in 2023.

2023 Presidency: Buhari speaks on ex-minister becoming his successor

During a valedictory session with Nigerian ministers who have officially resigned from their office, President Buhari noted that it would be a legacy to the country if one of them succeeded him.

President Buhari's remark was based on the belief that any of the outgoing ministers who inherit his seat in 2023 will serve Nigeria with the same competence they have shown while in his cabinet.

The president, in a Facebook post released by Buhari Sallau, a presidential media aide, was quoted to have said:

''I have no doubt that if the next President emerges from among former members of this cabinet, like any other aspirant, ample competence and outstanding service delivery would be on display. This will be part of our legacies to Nigerians.''

Source: Legit.ng