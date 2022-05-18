Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar recently visited Kaduna PDP delegates seeking their support for his presidential bid

Atiku is seeking a second consecutive ticket to become the flag bearer of the PDP

During his interaction with delegates, he promised reforms in education, security, and economic rehabilitation

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar said there is a need for powers and resources to be devolved to states and LGAs for them to effectively do their work.

He said he wants a political system where the federal government will be small in size giving room for devolution of power to states and LGAs if given the mandate to lead the PDP at the 2023 presidential polls.

The former vice president, Atiku Abubakar said if given the mandate, his administration will champion reforms in education, security and revitalize the economy. Photo Credit (Atiku Abubakar)

Source: Twitter

Atiku made this pledge on Tuesday, May 17 during his visit to Kaduna to meet with delegates as part of his campaign seeking a second successive ticket as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), PremiumTimes reported.

As gathered by Legit.ng, Atiku during his interactive session with delegates said there is a need to unburden the federal government while making reference to the devolution of power.

Atiku promises constitutional amendment

The former vice president also stated that his administration will give room for a constitutional amendment with the help of the state governors, and the national and state houses of assemblies in a bid to ensure his promises are actualized.

Atiku while appealing for the support of delegates pledged that his administration will champion reforms in the educational sector, curb insecurity and revitalize the economy.

Meanwhile, the former governor of Kaduna state, Senator Ahmed Makarfi stated that Atiku had the capacity to deliver his campaign promises as he urged delegates to support him.

PDP zoning: Southeast threatens to boycott 2023 election

In another development, emerging reports have confirmed that the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is on the brink of losing its alliance with the southeastern region of Nigeria.

The highly revered Igbo socio-cultural group, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has condemned the decision of the PDP for casting out zoning in place of an open contest to select its presidential candidate.

This is coming barely 48 hours after the party announced it will be dumping the zoning system of selecting a presidential candidate in place of an open contest, a decision that did not sit right with southeasterners.

Obasanjo reveals which region should produce Nigeria's president in 2023

Meanwhile, former president, Olusegun Obasanjo has joined leaders to push for the emergence of a president from the southeast.

Obasanjo made the declaration on Tuesday, May 10 when delegates of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo group visited him in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

According to Obasanjo, Nigeria needs to improve on fairness, equity and justice to foster sustainable development.

Source: Legit.ng