Aso Rock, Abuja - On Wednesday, May 11, President Muhammadu Buhari asked ministers who have declared their intention to run for the presidency and other positions in 2023 to resign from their various offices.

The president said at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting that the ministers and other cabinet members who want to contest elective offices in 2023 have till Monday, May 16, to tender their resignation.

President Buhari presides over Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting in State House on 11th May 2022. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

So far, at least three ministers who are interested in the presidency in 2023 have complied with the directive. They are:

Emeka Nwajiuba

Emeka Nwajiuba, the minister of state for education, has resigned from President Buhari's cabinet.

His resignation was announced during the FEC meeting on Wednesday, May 11, and was also confirmed by the senior special assistant to the president, Garba Shehu.

According to the minister, he quit the cabinet in order to focus on his presidential ambition and the forthcoming APC presidential primary election.

Godswill Akpabio

The minister of Niger Delta affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has resigned.

The minister's resignation was confirmed by his personal assistant to the minister on media, Jackson Udom.

Akpabio is one of the ministers in the cabinet of President Buhari aspiring to succeed him in the next general elections.

Ogbonnaya Onu

The minister of science, technology and innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu has resigned.

The minister tendered his resignation at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Wednesday, May 11.

Sources within the office of the SGF said that they had received the resignation letter dropped by the minister after the president's directive at the Federal Executive Council meeting.

Presidency 2023: What I will do before resigning, labour minister Ngige speaks

Unlike his colleagues who have resigned, Dr Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, said he will consult President Buhari and members of his constituency before he will resign his position.

The minister spoke after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, May 11.

Ngige added that the president had given a window for those that needed clarifications on his pronouncement to meet with him before going ahead to take a decision.

