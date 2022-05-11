Ministers who are presidential hopefuls have been ordered to vacate their offices with immediate effect

The stern order was given by President Muhammadu Buhari during the FEC meeting on Wednesday, May 11

The only one not affected by the directive is Emeka Nwajiuba, the minister of state for education since he has dropped his bid to become president

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, May 11, asked ministers who have declared their intention to run for the presidency in 2023 to resign from their various offices with immediate effect.

A report by The Nation quoted Buhari to have said at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting:

“I expect other members of this council seeking to be President to resign with immediate effect.”

The president gave the order during the FEC meeting. (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

However, the president said this order does not affect Emeka Nwajiuba, the minister of state for education, who had dropped his ambition in order to avoid conflict of interests.

Other ministers seeking to be governors, senators, and House of Representatives members are still trying to seek clarifications if they were affected.

A source in the cabinet said:

“We were not clear if this directive will affect other ministers aspiring to be governors, Senators, and House of Representatives members. We are expecting more clarifications soon.”

President Buhari gave the order towards the end of the weekly FEC meeting.

Ministers affected by Buhari's order

In its report, Leadership listed the names of affected ministers as follows:

Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu; Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Others are Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar, who is running for the governorship position in Cross Rivers state, and the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, who declared her ambition to contest for a senatorial seat in Plateau state.

The disclosure was made by the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, during a press briefing after the FEC meeting.

