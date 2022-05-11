The minister of science, technology and innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, on Wednesday, May 11, tendered his resignation

Onu dropped his letter at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation shortly after the Federal Executive Council meeting

The minister's resignation followed an order by President Muhammadu Buhari mandating all members of his cabinet who are interested in any elective position to resign

A few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered all members of his cabinet who have the intention to contest one political position or the other in the 2023 general election, the minister of science, technology and innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu has resigned.

The Punch reports that the minister tendered his resignation at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Wednesday, May 11.

Ogbonnaya Onu reportedly dropped his resignation at the office of the SGF. Photo: Ogbonnaya Onu

Source: UGC

Sources within the office of the SGF said that they had received the resignation letter dropped by the minister after the president's directive at the Federal Executive Council meeting.

One of the sources added Ogbonnaya Onu was at the SGF office by himself to tender his resignation.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The source said:

“The minister was at the office of the SGF to drop his resignation. That was expected seeing as the president asked that they all should resign."

Onu had on May 6, declared his intention to contest for the presidency under the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The minister's resignation comes shortly after two other ministers in President Buhari's cabinet - Emeka Nwajiuba of education and Godswill Akpabio of the Niger Delta Affairs also tendered their resignation.

Breaking: Another top minister resigns after President Buhari's directive

The Niger Delta Affairs minister Senator Godswill Akpabio had resigned in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive.

The President during Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting ordered all cabinet members eyeing elective offices to quit before May 16.

The personal assistant to the minister on media, Jackson Udom, confirmed the minister's resignation.

Breaking: Top minister eyeing Buhari’s seat resigns, gives reason

A few hours after Buhari ordered presidential aspirants to resign with immediate effect, the minister of state for education, Emeka Nwajuiba had resigned his appointment.

His resignation was announced during the FEC meeting held on Wednesday, May 11 and confirmed by the senior special assistant to the president, Garba Shehu.

The presidential hopeful decided to quit his job and focus on his aspiration ahead of the APC primaries and 2023 general election.

Source: Legit.ng