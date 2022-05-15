As of today, Sunday, May 15, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi is still a minister in the Federal Republic of Nigeria

The minister gave the hint while interacting with APC delegates in Kaduna state as part of his 2023 presidential consultations

Amaechi, a former governor of oil-rich Rivers state, is one of the ministers resigning to pursue his presidential ambition ahead of the APC primary election

Kaduna - Minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has hinted that he will resign on Monday, May 16 as a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

President Muhammadu Buhari had directed members of the FEC seeking election in 2023 to quit on before, Monday 16.

Amaechi is widely regarded as one of the best-performing ministers of the Buhari administration. Photo credit: Nur Photo

Source: Getty Images

Amaechi was part of the outgoing ministers hosted by the president this past week.

But, it seems the Rivers-born politician wants to stay put, until at least the last day given by the president.

The Nation newspaper reports that the minister gave the hint in Kaduna on Sunday, May 15 when he visited the state to canvass the support of All Progressives Congress(APC) delegates for the presidential primary.

He also used the opportunity to express appreciation to President Buhari for the opportunity to serve as a minister.

Amaechi stressed the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train would not have happened if the FEC had approved the surveillance contract he request to monitor the rail track.

