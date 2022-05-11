The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, has reacted to President Buhari's directive asking cabinet members vying for elective offices in 2023 to resign

Ngige said before resigning, he will consult with President Buhari and members of his constituency

The minister who wants to succeed Buhari in 2023 said also stated that the president has given window for clarifications before taking actions

FCT, Abuja - Dr Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, says he will consult President Muhamadu Buhari and members of his constituency before he will resign his position in the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The minister, according to Leadership newspaper, spoke after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, May 11.

Labour minister Chris Ngige has spoken about President Buhari's directive asking cabinet members vying for elective seats to resign. Photo credit: Senator Chris Ngige

Legit.ng notes that Ngige was reacting to President Buhari’s directive on Wednesday that all cabinet members vying for elective offices in 2023 elections, should resign before Monday, May 16, 2022.

2023 elections: Buhari gave window for clarifications, says Ngige

Meanwhile, Ngige added that the president had given a window for those that needed clarifications on his pronouncement to meet with him.

He said:

“I have no reaction for now because the President said if anyone wants clarifications, the person should meet him, so I have to consult him and consult my constituents, Anambra State because I am holding the office for the government and my constituents.”

Ngige is one of the ministers who want to succeed President Buhari in 2023.

Presidency 2023: Emeka Nwajuiba, minister of state for education, resigns

Meanwhile, Emeka Nwajuiba, the minister of state for education, has resigned from President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet.

This is coming a few hours after the president directed members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) who are vying for elective positions in the coming 2023 general election to resign on or before 16th May 2022.

His resignation was announced during the FEC meeting on Wednesday, May 11, and was also confirmed by the senior special assistant to the president, Garba Shehu. According to the minister, he quit the cabinet in order to focus on his presidential ambition and the forthcoming APC presidential primary election.

