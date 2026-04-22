Moniepoint Microfinance Bank leads Nigeria’s agency banking, redefining financial services with a strong tech-backed approach

Focus on quality service and community engagement distinguishes Moniepoint in the evolving agency banking landscape

A hybrid model of technology and human support enhances merchant relationships and drives grassroots economic activity

Moniepoint Microfinance Bank has reinforced its leadership in Nigeria’s agency banking landscape, positioning its performance track record and service model as a benchmark for the sector’s next phase of growth.

More than just a financial service provider, the bank is increasingly defining itself as a homegrown technology backbone for Nigeria’s real economy, built to address the unique challenges faced by small businesses and informal merchants.

How Moniepoint is transforming Nigeria's economic landscape. Credit: Moniepoint

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Its strategy is rooted in a deep understanding of local market dynamics, where reliability and trust often matter more than sheer scale.

A shift from access to quality

Speaking on the bank’s evolving direction, Ezekiel Sanni, Senior Vice President, Distribution Network Sales, emphasised that the future of agency banking will be determined not just by reach, but by service quality and depth of engagement.

According to him, Moniepoint’s model goes beyond enabling transactions to building lasting partnerships with agents, merchants and their communities.

The focus is on delivering consistent enterprise support, strengthening trust, and ensuring that participants across the value chain experience tangible economic benefits.

The power of on-the-ground support

At the heart of the bank’s approach is a network of dedicated field managers who work closely with agents in their day-to-day operations.

Unlike traditional models where engagement often ends after onboarding, Moniepoint maintains continuous interaction, helping agents resolve operational challenges and optimise product usage.

This hands-on support system allows the bank to provide real-time guidance and mentorship, equipping merchants with practical knowledge in areas such as fraud prevention and regulatory compliance.

It also creates a feedback loop that helps the bank refine its services based on real-world usage.

Blending technology with human connection

Moniepoint’s hybrid model combines robust digital infrastructure with a strong physical presence.

This dual approach enables the bank to scale efficiently while maintaining a human touch that is often missing in purely digital systems.

The proximity to agents ensures faster issue resolution and fosters trust, while ongoing training and mentorship help merchants strengthen their businesses.

This blend of technology and human engagement has become a defining feature of the bank’s success.

Building an ecosystem for small businesses

Beyond payments, Moniepoint has integrated a suite of value-added services into its platform.

These include inventory management tools, savings products, and access to working capital loans, all designed to support merchants in their daily operations.

By embedding itself deeply into the business processes of its users, the bank is moving from being a service provider to becoming an indispensable partner.

This ecosystem approach not only increases customer loyalty but also drives greater economic activity at the grassroots level.

Strong metrics, stronger trust

The bank’s performance metrics underscore its market position. Moniepoint is widely regarded as Nigeria’s largest merchant acquirer, powering a significant share of in-person transactions across the country.

Its reputation for reliability, fast transaction processing and rapid settlement cycles has made it a preferred partner for agents, many of whom consolidate their operations around a single provider they trust.

Driving financial inclusion as infrastructure

For Moniepoint, agency banking is more than a distribution channel; it is a critical infrastructure for economic participation and financial inclusion.

Moniepoint powers Nigerian businesses with innovative technology. Credit: Moniepoint

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By strengthening this infrastructure, the bank aims to empower merchants, support customers, and sustain the growth of Nigeria’s real economy.

As the sector evolves, its blend of trust, technology and human support may well define the standard for agency banking across the country.

CBN grants national licence to Opay, Moniepoint

theearlier reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved a nationwide operating licence for several financial technology firms and microfinance banks, allowing them to conduct business across all states of the federation.

The decision covers leading digital payment providers such as Opay and Moniepoint, as well as other fintech companies and microfinance institutions that previously functioned under state or regional authorisations.

This regulatory upgrade represents a significant shift in Nigeria’s financial services sector, signalling the CBN’s intention to expand access to digital banking solutions nationwide, The Nation reports.

Source: Legit.ng