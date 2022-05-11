Niger Delta Affairs Minister Senator Godswill Akpabio has resigned in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive.

The President during Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting ordered all cabinet members eyeing elective offices to quit before May 16.

In a chat with The Nation, Personal Assistant to the Minister on Media, Jackson Udom, confirmed his resignation.

He said: “the Minister has resigned. He has submitted his resignation letter to the SGF. We are waiting for him at the ICC, where he is coming to submit his nomination form”.

Source: Legit.ng