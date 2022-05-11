Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Another Top Minister Resigns after President Buhari's Directive
Politics

BREAKING: Another Top Minister Resigns after President Buhari's Directive

by  Nurudeen Lawal

Niger Delta Affairs Minister Senator Godswill Akpabio has resigned in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive.

Your support matters. Sustain independent journalism in Nigeria – contribute to Legit.ng.

The President during Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting ordered all cabinet members eyeing elective offices to quit before May 16.

In a chat with The Nation, Personal Assistant to the Minister on Media, Jackson Udom, confirmed his resignation.

He said: “the Minister has resigned. He has submitted his resignation letter to the SGF. We are waiting for him at the ICC, where he is coming to submit his nomination form”.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel