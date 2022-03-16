Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the new Electoral Act of 2022 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari will play a pivotal role for aspiring candidates

A section of the new law places an embargo on anyone holding a political appointment to contest except if they resign that position

Governor Aminu Masari, in the same vein, has offered a sensitization forum for his cabinet and other political appointees ahead of the 2023 polls

Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari has issued a note of warning to members of his cabinet to resign if they want to contest for a political position at the 2023 general elections, PM News reports.

According to the governor, it is expedient that the statutory provision of the new electoral act must be followed by members of his cabinet and other political appointees.

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday, February 25 signed the new Electoral Act into law. Photo Credit: (Femi Adesina)

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that Governor Masari made this pronouncement at a media parley with journalists on Tuesday, March 15, shortly after a meeting with his cabinet members, which also included the presence of his deputy, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I briefed them on certain developments in our party, APC and our preparations for the local government elections.

“I urge those with ambition to contest elections in 2023 to take a look at the electoral bill which was recently signed into law by President Muhammad Buhari.

Governor Masari sensitizes cabinet on electoral act

Masari said the meeting with cabinet members was necessary to prompt and sensitize them on the statutory implications of breaching the existing provisions of the new electoral act.

He, however, urged them to comply with the new law as it would be beneficial to their interest and political career.

According to the new statutes contained in section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, political appointees will not contest any political position without resigning their position first.

APC Chairmanship: Senator Musa sues for continuity

In another development, APC chairmanship aspirant Senator Sani Musa says his leadership will bring continuity if he emerges victorious.

He said he wants to continue the good works of President Buhari as he lauded him for his landmark achievements over the years.

Musa said he hopes to fine-tune the party's policies and ensure strict adherence to them amongst members.

2023: In Edo, 14 lawmakers get automatic APC ticket

In Edo state, no fewer than 14 APC lawmakers have been granted automatic tickets to contest in the 2023 general elections.

According to the party secretary in Edo state, Lawrence Okah says these lawmakers constitute those elected in the previous election held in 2019.

Okah made this known on Tuesday, March 15 in Benin at the announcement of Osaro Obazee as an aspirant for the constituency seat in Oredo Federal Constituency.

Source: Legit.ng