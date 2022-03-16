Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Edo state APC is on course to fortify and reinforce its camp to retain power

Despite the defection of the incumbent governor of the state to their bitter rivals, APC in confidence said they will secure all legislative seats

Governor Godwin Obaseki who is not at par with the APC since his defection will be hoping to pull up an upset at the 2023 polls for legislative aspirants in PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state says it will issue automatic tickets to 14 lawmakers in the 2023 general elections, The Nation reports.

According to the party secretary in Edo state, Lawrence Okah says these lawmakers constitute those who were elected in the previous election held in 2019.

The incumbent, Godwin Obaseki is in a dual battle with the APC and the PDP as he will be looking to improvise. Photo Credit: (Godwin Obaseki)

Okah made this known on Tuesday, March 15 in Benin at the announcement of Osaro Obazee as an aspirant for the constituency seat in Oredo Federal Constituency.

The APC secretary while addressing party members stated that in the event of the whole process, the only reason why a candidate will not be offered an automatic ticket is only if he or she decides to willingly opt-out, Legit.ng gathered.

During his address, he lauded the accomplishment of Obazee for his patriotic exploit in the state and his constituency.

He said:

“Osaro Obazee has done well; he has been the mayor of the city. This is for people to learn that patriotism is very important. We know what he did when he was the chairman of Oredo Local Government.”

Edo APC lauds loyal soldiers of the party

In his remark, he also thanked all 14 lawmakers of the APC for their loyalty and commitment to the vision of the party.

Making reference to how the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki defected to the opposition, he thanked them for remaining with the party and for their effortless commitment.

Speaking at the gathering, Obazee said he is seeking re-election because of his commitment to his constituency. He also said in confidence that he will become victorious at the 2023 polls if the party hands him the ticket.

He said:

“I will win the election, if I get APC’s ticket. I am a consultant on political affairs in my local government (Oredo).

“I am not trying to praise myself, but I am coming from the grassroots. I am not afraid that if I get the ticket of APC, I will be contesting against a ruling government.”

Reacting to the leadership of the incumbent governor, Obazee claimed that people were not happy with his style of leadership. He also alleged that members of the PDP with whom the governor defected were not happy with his reign.

Edo: APC says plans are in place to displace Obaseki

Meanwhile, the party chairman in Edo state, Col David Imuse (rtd) on Monday, March 14 says the APC will secure its place in state.

The state chairman said following the ongoing crisis prevalent in the PDP, his party is willing to take advantage of it to topple Obaseki.

Imuse said he was not surprised by the recent crisis in the PDP. He said it was something he had envisaged as he described the PDP as a party in disarray.

Edo PDP Crisis: Former Atiku aide makes shocking revelation

Also, Kassim Afegbua a former aide to ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar said incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki and his cohorts cannot win a PDP led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

It will be recall that both governors have been involved in a war of words following a fallout resulting to the deepening crisis in the party.

Afegbua said Obaseki is in a dismal position that might cost his leadership position if he contiues to feud with the top dogs in the party.

