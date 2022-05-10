It has been revealed that out of the 162 name of convicts recommended by President Buhari for clemency only 159 were granted freedom

Former director of the defunct Bank PHB, Francis Atuche was the big name who did not make the cut for clemency

However some convicts were released on the premise of their usefulness to the society while others were released based on compassion

Emerging reports have unveiled the 162 convicts recommended for a pardon by the Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy.

According to the Cable newspaper who released the exhaustive list, former Plateau State governor, Joshua Dariye and former governor of Taraba, Jolly Nyame topped the list.

President Muhammadu Buhari submitted 162 names of convicts to the Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative Of Mercy. Photo Credit: (Femi Adesina)

Source: Facebook

As gathered by Legit.ng, the announcement of the pardon for the duo generated heated controversies leaving people to question the credibility of President Muhammadu Buhari.

It was however revealed that the duo was suffering from “life-threatening ailment” and “old age”, a reason the presidential spokesperson said prompted their release.

Meanwhile, the former director of the defunct Bank PHB, Francis Atuche was unable to make the cut for presidential pardon as his name was initially submitted for clemency on Sunday, April 17.

It was gathered that Atuche was also suffering from a “life-threatening ill-health” but the council of state declined the president’s request to grant him freedom.

Meanwhile, there are arising questions about the credibility and fairness of the list submitted to the council of states.

It was gathered that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which suspects foul play has begun to probe some senior officials of the federal ministry of justice.

Full list according to TheCable:

As gathered in the list, the predominant reason stated in the list for granting clemency is the premise of “life-threatening ailment” and “old age”.

The long list was also dominated by convictions for fraud, money laundering, drug trafficking, forgery, and stealing.

Some inmates pardoned for being useful to society

Sa’Adu Alanamu a senior official of the anti-graft agency ICPC made the cut for the recommendation. According to the list, she was convicted of N182 million fraud, but was pardoned for “being beneficial to the society”.

Similarly, a 39-year-old woman, Halima Kachalla, also regained freedom for her usefulness as a medical doctor. She was convicted of forgery and stealing.

It was further gathered that some of the convicts who were considered to be at the lower ladder of society regained freedom of the premise of compassion.

Source: Legit.ng