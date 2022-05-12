A yet-to-be-identified female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto was on Thursday beaten and burnt to death for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W)

Governor Aminu Tambuwal in reaction to the unfortunate incident ordered the closure of the school, directed the ministry of education and security agencies to investigate the matter

Meanwhile, the treatment of those deemed to have insulted the prophet of Islam (Muhammad), or the religion itself in Nigeria’s northern region is a source of concern

On Thursday, May 12, a female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in‪ Sokoto‬ state was burnt alive over alleged blasphemy.

Daily Trust reports that the student, who was accused of insulting Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W), was beaten to a pulp.

In a video of the incident seen by the news outlet, young males hurled stones at her. Some also used sticks and different objects to hit her, Sahara Reporters also confirmed.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal had ordered the closure of the school. Photo credit: Sokoto State Governement

Source: Facebook

When the victim fell to the ground unconsciously, the attackers gathered tyres around her before she was set ablaze.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

What she did wrong

It was gathered that the girl simply identified as Deborah was said to have made a blasphemous comment on a WhatsApp group, The Guardian added.

Sources claim

A source said:

“The group was created by her colleagues and it served as a platform to discuss academic issues."

Someone said a religious comment was posted on the platform and while criticising it, Deborah made a blasphemous comment against the Prophet.

Another source affirmed

Another person said she made the comment while quarreling with a fellow student at the hostel.

The source said:

“She was asked to apologize but refused and this heightened tension in the school. The college security personnel had to intervened by whisking her to their office but they were overwhelmed by students, who later set her ablaze."

Governor Tambuwal reacts

Briefing reporters at Government House, Sokoto, commissioner of information, Isa Bajini Galadanchi, said Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal had ordered that the school be shut and directed the ministry of Higher Education and relevant security agencies to investigate the matter.

Bajini said:

“The Governor has called on the people of the state to remain calm and maintain peace as the government would take appropriate actions on the findings of the investigation."

The news outlet, which visited the school, observed heavily armed security operatives patrolling the premises while students were trooping out with their belongings.

Tragedy hits as 16-year-old female student gets killed while waiting for Nigerian governor

Legit.ng reported earlier that Rahab Hassan, a Senior Secondary I student was killed by a commercial driver identified as Abubakar Umar in Kumo town of Akko local government area of Gombe state.

It was reported that the young girl was knocked down while on the line up along the ever-busy Gombe-Yola highway while waiting to welcome Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

The Gombe state governor was billed to visit the town to witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding with a foreign university.

Father of 5-year-old girl killed by her proprietor speaks in clip

In another sad development, the dad of the 5-year-old girl who was murdered by her school proprietor has expressed sorrow over the incident that cut short his daughter's life.

In a recent video shared by @dailytrust, the heartbroken man tearfully told newsmen that in spite of the sad incident, he can only thank God.

While stating that he leaves God to take vengeance, the deceased girl's father added that it is an incident he will take to the grave.

Source: Legit.ng