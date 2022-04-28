Nigeria urgently needs international assistance to deal with its rising insecurity, Governor Ben Ayade has said

The Cross River governor on Thursday, April 28, noted that insecurity is way beyond a national and leadership issue

Ayade said with the situation of things in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari's capacity cannot handle the problem

Ayade said insecurity is a global issue (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

His words:

“It is because people don’t understand the international dimension of this security challenge that they dismiss it as if it is a Nigerian or leadership issue.

“It is a global issue with the focus on keeping Nigeria unstable and so you need some international strategic and security connection to actually address the issue. It is far beyond the President and the capacity of the President of Nigeria.”

Ayade: Insecurity could have been worse without Buhari, top south-south governor warns

Recall that Ayade had informed Nigerians that it was possible that the insecurity bedevilling the nation could have been worse if President Buhari was not in power.

Reeling out the intervention of the president in the fight against terrorism and other forms of criminality, Ayade said the country could have been in a worse situation than it is at the moment.

Another APC governor declares for presidency, reveals what Buhari told him

Meanwhile, Ayade had declared presidential ambition on the platform of the APC.

Ayade disclosed this to newsmen after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, April 26.

Legit.ng gathered that the Cross River state governor said he was actually asked to join the race by President Buhari.

I will support APC's final decision

However, Governor Ayade said he would be flexible with his quest for the APC’s presidential ticket.

