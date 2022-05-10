Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has reacted to controversies surrounding former President Goodluck Jonathan’s alleged purchase of APC 2023 presidential forms.

The former lawmaker insisted the pastoralists could not have obtained the form alone without the backing of others

According to the activist turn lawmaker, those involved in the purchase are only being used by some powerful people

Former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to the controversies surrounding the nomination and expression of interest forms purchased in the name of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

According to Sani who is also a governorship aspirant on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, the so-called Fulani pastoralists who obtained the form did it to cover for somebody.

Photo: Shehu Sani

He argued that the pastoralists did not obtain the form for Atiku who is from their side but went ahead to buy it for Jonathan.

Sani consequently declared that pastorialists are being used as a chess game.

In a series of tweets, he wrote:

"The Form can only be submitted when it’s SIGNED by the aspirant and with the party membership card number. Signature is approval or consent; So, wait and see.

"The Miyetti that didn’t buy N40m form for a Fulani Atiku couldn’t have bought N100m Form for GEJ. They are simply used in a political chess game."

Recall that Jonathan rejected the presidential form of the All Progressives Congress purchased for him. Dr Jonathan’s Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, said in a statement hours after the news that the group had bought the form for him broke that the former did not authorise the purchase and consider the move by the group ‘an insult’.

The statement read in part.

“We wish to categorically state that Dr Jonathan was not aware of this bid and did not authorise it,” the statement read in part.

“We want to state that if the former President wanted to contest an election, he would make his intentions clear to the public and will not enter through the back door.”

On the other hand, secretary of the Fulani Group, Usman Mohammed, vowed that Jonathan won’t leave the country without accepting it.

The group, which is an extraction of the nomadic Fulani and the Almajiri communities, stormed the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Monday evening to procure the forms.

Revealed: APC governor bought presidential forms for Jonathan, Sources claim

The nomination and expression of interest forms purchased in the name of former president Goodluck Jonathan was reportedly done by a governor of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daily Trust reports that a serving northern governor credited the APC Collection Account domiciled with Heritage Bank, with N100m.

The bank had also in a letter dated May 9, 2022 told the APC that it received the amount.

The letter was titled, ‘Notification of credit into account: All Progressives Congress (APC) Collections Account: 5600007616’.

