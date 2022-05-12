More drama has begun to ensue over the purchase of the APC presidential nomination forms for the 2023 presidential polls

Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar was recently accused of collecting N200m from ex-President Goodluck Jonathan to buy the forms for both of them

However, Governor Badaru has branded as a lie and an attempt to smear the reputation of the ex-president

The governor of Jigawa state, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has denied rumors and media reports linking him to a supposed collection of N200 million from former President Goodluck Jonathan to buy the APC presidential forms, Leadership newspaper reports.

Governor Badaru had in a publication been accused of collecting over N200million from ex-President Jonathan to purchase the APC nomination form on his behalf and for himself.

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan publicly declined the APC presidential nomination forms purchased by some Fulani groups. Photo Credit: (@GEJonathan)

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, the aide to the governor Auwal Sankara described such media reports as false and accused the media outlet of being “mischievous and unprofessional in their content.”

As gathered by Legit.ng, Sankara noted that the story was a mere fabrication to belittle the reputation of the ex-President.

He said:

“Leadership is real, Nigerian democracy is real and you must use reality if you want to earn the confidence of Nigerians.”

According to Sankara, he disclosed that Governor Badaru has no political affiliations with the ex-President, nor will he collect money from him to purchase a presidential form.

How supporters group purchased my presidential forms - Gov Badaru

Meanwhile, Governor Badaru’s revealed that his boss was able to raise money for his presidential forms through a group of supporters who contributed over N350million.

He revealed that N100millon was used to purchase the form while the remaining money has been reserved for consultative visits and campaign activities.

He said:

“APC is not a small party, it is a big and reliable party that every one may wish to play its flag, presently over 25 people purchased its presidential nomination form, are they all sponsored by another perceived aspirants? This is impossible ”

“So, my aspiration is purely based on call and consultation by my political allies and good people of Nigeria who read my track record and believed that I can move the country forward if given the chance to serve."

Northern coalition purchases APC presidential forms for ex-president Jonathan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a coalition of Northern groups purchased the APC presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for Jonathan.

Sporting fez caps with the inscription ‘run Jonathan run’, members of the coalition on Monday, May 9, said Jonathan is the most qualified to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

If elected as President again, Jonathan can only serve for one term of four years, according to the constitution. He was first elected in 2011 after completing the tenure of his former boss, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

2023 presidency: PDP NEC finally gives last say on zoning, open ticket, consensus

Meanwhile, after days of what some political observers called indecision, the opposition party PDP on Wednesday, May 11, reached some milestone agreements ahead of its primaries for the 2023 elections.

The PDP's National Executive Committee and Board of Trustees (BoT) during a meeting in Benue state on Wednesday, agreed to drop the idea of zoning after considering the left to prepare for the polls.

The NEC and BoT also approved that the party's presidential ticket be thrown open to all aspirants.

Added to this, both power blocs in the PDP advised and urged its leadership to accept the consensus option.

