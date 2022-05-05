Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has allegedly picked a serving senator, Uba Sani, as his anointed successor

One of the governorship aspirants in the state said the governor made his choice known on Wednesday, May 4

The Kaduna governor also reportedly asked one of his former commissioners who had wanted to succeed him to go to Senate instead

Kaduna - Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has reportedly endorsed Senator Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna Central) as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election in the state.

The decision, according to Daily Trust, was reached on Wednesday, May 4, after an extensive discussion with some of the aspirants where the governor made his choice known to them.

Governor El-Rufai allegedly wants Senator Uba Sani to succeed him in 2023. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

The newspaper quoted one of the aspirants as saying:

“We met for about three hours. Everyone consented to allow Mallam’s decision to prevail. He has chosen Uba as the flag bearer.

“We need to accept this as the will of Allah SWT and avoid unnecessary back talk. Let’s see how to manage our supporters amicably."

Another aspirant asked to pick form for Senate

Meanwhile, it was also gathered that Governor El-Rufai asked a former Chief of Staff and two-time former Commissioner of Budget and Planning, Muhammed Sani Abdullahi, popularly known as Dattijo, to pick the form for Kaduna Central senatorial district.

Dattijo, who was earlier touted as the anointed candidate of the governor, was allegedly planning to pick the governorship form on Friday, May 6, before he was dropped by the governor for Senator Sani.

One of the aides to the senator also confirmed his choice by the governor, noting that he started consultation almost two years ahead of other aspirants.

“We are happy that the governor has anointed him. He started ahead of these other aspirants. The APC is a big family and we expect everybody to work with him for the good of the party,” the aide said.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Sani's bid to occupy Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna received a new impetus on Thursday, April 28, as he obtained governorship expression of interest and nomination forms of the APC.

The senator was accompanied by top party chieftains, key political associates, friends, well wishers and teams of enthusiastic supporters from state.

In his remarks at the brief ceremony, Sani reiterated the pledge to sustain and build on the legacies of Governor El-Rufai, whom he described as innovative and resourceful man who has redefined governance through his unrivalled infrastructural and human capital development in Kaduna state.

