Governor Umahi has unveiled the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, as his anointed successor

The Ebonyi state governor told the people of Ebonyi state to support Nwifuru for the sake of equity, justice, and fairness

Umahi who is an APC presidential aspirant also said the next president after Muhammadu Buhari should come from the southern region

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has endorsed the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, to succeed him in 2023.

A statement by Umahi's media aide, Francis Nwaze, indicates that the governor stated this during the internment of the father to the commissioner for trade and investment, Barrister Chioma Nweze in Okposi on Saturday, April 23.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state wants the Speaker pf the State House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, to succeed him in 2023. Photo credit: Francis Nwaze

Legit.ng gathers that the Ebonyi governor expressed hope that the Speaker would consolidate on the "Divine Mandate leadership" in the state.

Why you should support Nwifuru to succeed me, Umahi tells Ebonyi people

He appealed to the people of Ebonyi South and all Ebonyi residents to support the candidature of the Speaker for the sake of equity, justice, and fairness.

His words:

"To Okposi people and people of Ebonyi State, I present to you the choice of the people in the person of the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru and I want Ebonyi South people to know that when it was the turn of Ebonyi South, an Abakaliki man was contesting and the Abakaliki people said no, so it is the time to pay them back.

"I want to assure you that this Divine Mandate we came with would continue and when this man comes onboard we would not turn left and right from Divine Mandate, so fear not, there is nobody that is thrown up by God that the people would not criticize.

"If people do not accept the sacrifices you are making, God will not disregard it, you can see that his children are very successful, some are Doctors, some are Lawyers, etc.

"2023 has to be ticking of the box, it will not be about promises, if you say you will do B, we have to ask you to prove how you will do A.

"In all honesty, it is my performance and that of others that APC will use to do their campaign.

"I ask you to continue to support our Government, we have only one Party and this party we are in now will continue with the development of Ebonyi State from wherever we would stop.

2023 presidency should be zoned to the south

In a related development, Governor Umahi said who also a presidential aspirant said the next president of Nigeria should emerge from the south.

"Let the next President come from South for equity, justice, and fairness, if the Presidency is not zoned to the southeast by PDP and APC, they should tell the people why," he said.

A lawyer that does not know the law, Umahi tackles Wike

Meanwhile, Governor Umahi also responded to the claims by Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike that he would not win elections without PDP, describing him as a lawyer that does not know the Law.

He said:

"I am calling him to debate, he wants to be President, I want to be President, let us do a debate so that the world would see how intellectual property would be deployed."

Governor Umahi extolled the late father of the commissioner for trade and investment for living a life worthy of emulation.

He appreciated the daughter of the deceased who is the commissioner for trade and investment, Barrister Chioma Nweze for being a dependable asset to his administration and announced naming of a popular road in Okposi after the deceased.

"I am directing the Local Government Chairman whose duty it is to name rural roads to immediately name that road leading to Nkwo the Dandy Igweomoke road.

"We are celebrating a man who has lived a worthy life, he was a man of few words, he was not a fair-weather friend and he was determined," Umahi said.

Late Onyiba Igweomoke died at the age of 82 years.

Reactions trail Umahi's endorsement of Nwifuru

Obumneme Elechi said on Facebook:

"Ekubaroha has spoken, the word of an elder is the word of wisdom.

"Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru is the man for the job, Ebonyians know it's true, they will do the needful come 2023."

Chika Igboke said:

"He is the most preferred candidate. In him I stand solidly."

Amechi Ezekiel said:

"Non marketable product! Opposition will just be smiling."

Smart John said:

"It means that Dave is still on the power, although we are waiting to hear reactions of original APC, I mean the old APC members "

Uche E. OG said:

"I think our able speaker has proven himself to be a very reliable human with a very good heart, I just hope he succeed you and continue the great work you're doing in our beloved state Ebonyi. Congratulations to our great speaker of the house."

2023: Umahi has not dropped presidential ambition, says aide

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the governor of Ebonyi state, Umahi, had not dropped his 2023 presidential ambition.

There had been some media reports on Tuesday, April 12, claiming that Governor Umahi had pulled out of the 2023 presidential race and, instead, declared his intention to run for the Ebonyi South senatorial seat.

However, Nwaze, the media aide to the Ebonyi state governor, has dismissed the claim.

